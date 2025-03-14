Thugs Allegedly Linked To Lagos Govt Attack Journalists Covering Demolition, Leave Several Injured

Thugs allegedly working for the Lagos State Government have attacked newsmen covering the demolition of houses in Otumara Village, off Apapa Road on Lagos Mainland.

One of the journalists while speaking to Sahara Reporters disclosed that six to seven media houses were targeted.

“Yes, thugs attacked the journalists, and six to seven media houses were affected,” the journalist said.

An affected journalist, Segun Adeboboye, also confirmed the incident to the aforementioned publication.

“We were waiting for the press conference to cover the demolition, which has affected over five thousand residents. We wanted to report on the incident and how the displaced residents are now staying in a school, which serves as a temporary shelter,” he said.

Adeboboye explained that while waiting, a group of about 15 journalists from different media houses decided to buy something to eat.

“Before we knew it, thugs descended on us. One of the vehicles they arrived in had a plate number linked to the NURTW. They beat us mercilessly, and some of them were armed with batons,” he recounted.

The vehicle had a plate number NURTW01,

He added that he was struck multiple times with a baton and that several other journalists were also assaulted before community members intervened.

“I was hit with a baton on different parts of my body. In fact, I have never witnessed such a brutal attack on journalists before. People ran into gutters to escape. The thugs robbed us of our phones and gadgets, damaged our equipment, and injured many,” he said.

According to Adeboboye, it was only due to the swift intervention of community members that the journalists managed to escape.

“The community members, seeing that we wouldn’t survive without help, mobilised and rescued us,” he said.

Following the attack, Adeboboye sought medical attention at a government hospital, where he was given a referral for an X-ray.

He also revealed that despite pleas from the residents for journalists to stay back for the scheduled press conference, they had to leave for their safety.

“If not for the residents’ intervention, the thugs wouldn’t have hesitated to kill some of us. We had to prioritise our security. With many of us injured, it was not advisable to stay,” he added.