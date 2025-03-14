Tackle Emerging Threats To Security – Army Chief To Battalion Commanders

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has directed Battalion Commanders to effectively tackle all threats to national security.

Naija News reports that General Oluyede gave the directive on Thursday, while addressing Battalion Commanders who were participants at the concluded First Commanding Officers’ Workshop for year 2025, held at the Headquarters 2 Division, during his working tour and assessment of the Division’s operational and administrative activities.

In a statement by Army Spokesman, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu; Oluyede reminded the participants that they represented the bridge between the operational and tactical levels of command.

The Chief of Army Staff enjoined them to demonstrate the essential leadership qualities of responsibility, accountability and moral courage to effectively lead their troops in battle and in peace time.

He charged the Commanding Officers to brace up in vehemently addressing threats to national security in their various areas of responsibility.

The Army Chief described the theme of the workshop ‘Enhancing Tactical Level Command and Leadership Within a Joint Environment’ as very apt and in alignment with the tenets of his Command Philosophy to transform the Nigerian Army.

He urged them to remain unwavering in their avowed loyalty to the government and constitution of the country.

General Oluyede commended the Chief of Training (Army), Major General Sadiq Ndalolo and his team for organising the capacity development workshop for the Battalion Commanders.

He expressed profound appreciation to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, for his continued support to the NA in its transformational drive.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Major General Obinna Onubogu, told the participants that the workshop aimed at renewing Battalion Commanders’ individual and collective commitment towards the COAS’ desire for a highly motivated and combat ready NA.

He pointed out that the workshop would undoubtedly expose them to better approaches to tactical operations, perfecting strategic plans, and improving their leadership skills for operational and administrative efficiency across the theatres of operations.

In the same vein, the COAS also addressed troops of the Division at the Garrison Parade Ground, where he commended them for their sacrifices in combating security challenges bedeviling the country, urging them to remain steadfast and professional.

He maintained that his priority remains the welfare of soldiers of the NA, and their families.

As part of his welfare schemes to improve troops’ living and working conditions in the Division, the COAS commissioned the 2 Division Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) Station in Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment and a Military Police Holding Facility in Mokola Barracks.

He also approved the immediate rehabilitation of the Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess, located at the Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, and the 81 Battalion Officers’ Mess, Mokola.

The COAS later inspected ongoing rehabilitation of soldiers’ Quarters in both Cantonments.