SDP Uncovers APC’s Plot To File Multiple Charges Against El-Rufai, Prevent Him From Leaving Nigeria

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has claimed the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has concluded plans to file multiple criminal charges against former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after El-Rufai defected from the ruling APC to the SDP.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Rufus Aiyenigba, the SDP said there is a plot from the APC government to suppress opposition figures to instill fear in political circles and prevent further defections.

The party also alleged a plot by the ruling party to prosecute El-Rufai and has instructed its agencies to stop the former Governor from leaving Nigeria.

SDP further claimed that the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, is following the strategy of the Federal Government, citing the arrest of a former Commissioner in the state, Jaafaru Sani.

Part of the statement reads: “The SDP has received reliable information that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is concerned about the momentum of our party.

“In response, the APC has leveraged its governmental control to fabricate criminal charges against our members.

“Our sources revealed that the persecution will commence with one of our prominent leaders, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

“The government is planning to file multiple charges against him in Abuja and Kaduna imminently.

“In preparation for this, we have also learned that the federal government has instructed its agencies to prevent Mallam Nasir El-Rufai from leaving the country.”