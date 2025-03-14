Rivers’ Politics Not Distracting Wike’s Work As FCT Minister – Olayinka

The Senior Special Assistant to Nyesom Wike on Public Communication, Lere Olayinka, has said his principal’s involvement in Rivers State politics was not affecting his work as Minister.

Naija News reports that Olayinka said if the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, as a politician, failed to engage in politics wherever and whenever, he would lose his relevance.

In an interview with TVC, on Thursday, he explained that the Minister has been performing on his mandate to the FCT people.

He dismissed any speculation of distraction on the side of the former Rivers State Governor because of his involvement in Rivers’ politics.

His words: “You are dealing with somebody with enormous energy and that is the person of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. Even me, I ask him most of the times that where do you get this energy from. He has that energy and there’s no two ways about it. He can multitask. You can see that his involvement in politics here and there has not in any way… his activities, his performance as a Minister of FCT has not been affected.

“So there’s nothing to be worried about. He’s a politician and it is for politicians to also be involved in politics in the state, at national level and everywhere and that is what he’s doing. The moment you are a politician and nobody is talking about you, this is as good as you are no longer relevant.

“He’s not distracted and let me also tell you this one, there’s no human being that can solve all problems. The minister cannot solve all problems in the FCT, but there’s no argument as to whether or not he’s delivering.

“You go on the streets of FCT, ask the people in FCT, ask cab drivers, ask people walking on the street, they will tell you that Wike is working. So that is what is important, every other thing that he is doing is immaterial.”