Rivers Crisis: HURIWA Cautions Against Impeachment Move Targeting Governor Fubara

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has strongly warned against any attempt to remove Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, labeling such a move as both unconstitutional and doomed to fail.

In a press statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA emphasized that Governor Fubara was democratically elected by the majority of Rivers people.

The group cautioned that any effort to oust him through illegitimate means would face significant resistance from the people.

Warning to Nyesom Wike and Lawmakers

HURIWA specifically called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to desist from allegedly influencing 27 lawmakers loyal to him in the Rivers State House of Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara.

The group stated: “Under political instability, it is the people who suffer the most, as governance is disrupted and critical development projects are stalled.”

It further urged Wike to act as a statesman rather than engage in divisive political maneuvers.

“The Minister, having served as Rivers State governor for eight years, should be a statesman rather than engaging in divisive and destabilizing political maneuvers. The FCT Minister should see himself as a national leader, a unifier, and not a divider. It does not befit his current status as a senior cabinet member in the government of President Bola Tinubu to be at the centre of an intra-state political crisis. History will not be kind to him if he encourages his loyalists in the Rivers State House of Assembly to attempt an impeachment that could plunge the state into prolonged political instability,” HURIWA warned.

Call for Peace and Stability

The rights group reminded political actors that Rivers State is larger than any individual and that their focus should be on the peace and stability of the state. It stressed that political leaders must prioritize governance, security, and the well-being of citizens over personal ambitions.

“We urge all political gladiators to place Rivers State first and refrain from actions that could elevate personal ambitions above the collective interests of the people,” the group added.

Neutrality of Security Agencies

HURIWA also urged security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services (DSS), to remain impartial in the ongoing crisis and resist being used as tools for unconstitutional actions.

“The security forces have a constitutional responsibility to maintain law and order without taking sides in political disputes. We caution against any situation where federal security agencies are considered partisan players in Rivers’ political crisis.”

Judiciary Under Threat

The group also condemned recent allegations of age falsification against the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Simeon Amadi, describing them as a desperate attempt to manipulate the judiciary for political purposes.

HURIWA expressed concern that lawmakers loyal to Wike might be attempting to undermine the judiciary’s integrity to serve their political goals.

“The judiciary is the last hope of the common man, and all well-meaning Nigerians should resist any attempt to drag it into partisan politics,” the group stated.

Legislative Defections and Legal Controversies

The crisis in Rivers State deepened after 27 lawmakers defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Fubara has maintained that their defection automatically disqualifies them from their legislative roles under constitutional provisions.

Despite this, the defected lawmakers continue to claim legitimacy, leading to an ongoing legal and political standoff.

HURIWA pointed out the inconsistencies in the Supreme Court’s handling of legislative defections, referencing previous cases like Hon. Michael Dapianlong & Ors v. Chief (Dr) Joshua Chibi Dariye & Anor, where the court ruled that defected lawmakers lose their seats and cannot perform legislative functions until fresh elections are held.

The group questioned why this precedent was not being upheld in Rivers State, where the defected lawmakers remain active despite legal disputes over their legitimacy.

Potential Fallout of an Impeachment Attempt

HURIWA warned that any impeachment attempt would not only fail but also escalate tensions in the state, possibly leading to serious security challenges.

“An impeachment attempt against a sitting governor, especially under such a contentious atmosphere, is a recipe for chaos. It could lead to violent protests, economic stagnation, and anarchy. The people of Rivers State deserve peace and stability, not political turmoil,” the group warned.

Call for Presidential Intervention

The rights group urged President Bola Tinubu to step in and ensure that all political actors in Rivers State adhere to democratic principles.

“The President must take a firm stand to ensure that the crisis in Rivers State does not escalate further. He must caution his appointees and other political actors against actions that could destabilize the state,” the group stated.

HURIWA reaffirmed its commitment to defending democracy and good governance, vowing to closely monitor the situation and take necessary actions to prevent any subversion of democratic principles in Rivers State.