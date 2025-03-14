Protesters Storm UN Building In Abuja, Demand Evidence From Natasha

Some women groups, on Friday, stormed the United Nations building in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, demanding evidence from Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over sexual harassment allegation.

Naija News reported that Senator Natasha accused the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of sexually harassing her.

One of the petitioners demanding evidence from Natasha, Mrs. Irene Umoh, decried that many women go through sexual harassment, but can not speak.

Umoh, who addressed the press, said they were at the UN building to show solidarity to Natasha and demand action. She, however, added that their request for evidence was to take decisive action and ensure she gets justice.

Umoh, who recalled she was sexually harassed many times, stated that most women who were victims of sexual harassment fail to speak up.

Her words: “There are other victims who can’t speak. So if you make this, this one is at the topmost level, as women, who are here to support her, all who are appealing for, Senator Natasha should just bring an evidence that this happened, even if it was once. It be a video, it be a conversation recorded, because for mine, for that two years, I had recordings back to back. I think this is the first time I’m talking about it publicly, but everybody around me knew what I survived.

“So, we’re here, because she’s already come to the UN. And if this is not handled well, there are lots of women whose voices will never be heard, and they are going through storms, also, in whatever area of sexual harassment that they’re dealing with. I’m appealing, one sister to another sister, because the borders on all of us, male, female, were both harassed. So, if she gives us evidence, there will be persecution. She was suspended in the house, and in that top form, obviously, investigations are going on. So, why come to the UN first? Why didn’t you let the proceedings to go on? Why didn’t you let the proceedings to go on?”