Premier League Matchday 29 Fixtures, Kick-off Time, Merson’s Predictions

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has shared his predictions for the highly anticipated Premier League fixtures taking place this weekend, which promises to be filled with thrilling matchups.

On Saturday, Everton will host West Ham United at Goodison Park in what is expected to be a competitive Premier League clash, with both teams eager to secure crucial points. Merson has predicted a 2-0 victory for the home side, believing their home advantage will play a significant role.

Simultaneously, Manchester City will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Etihad Stadium for a Saturday evening showdown. Merson predicts a closely contested match, anticipating a 2-1 win for the Citizens, who continue to strive for the top of the table.

The action does not stop there, as Sunday evening brings a heavyweight encounter between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. This London derby is always a spectacle, and Merson confidently predicts a 2-0 triumph for the Gunners, highlighting their strong form in recent matches.

Additionally, Leicester City will go head-to-head with Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday night. Merson expects the Red Devils to secure all three points with a 2-0 victory, citing their experience and quality in the squad.

Merson’s predictions for other notable matches this weekend include a 1-0 win for Wolves against Southampton and a convincing 3-0 victory for Nottingham Forest over Ipswich Town.

He also anticipates a solid display from Bournemouth, predicting they will defeat Brentford 2-0. In a tense encounter, Merson thinks Fulham will edge out Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-0 win.

Note that due to the FA Cup final, where Liverpool will face Newcastle United on Sunday, their respective Premier League fixtures will not take place this weekend.

Below are the Premier League matchday 39 fixtures, kick-off time:

Saturday, March 15

Everton Vs West Ham United

4 p.m.

Southampton Vs Wolves

4 p.m.

Ipswich Town Vs Nottingham Forest

4 p.m.

Manchester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion

4 p.m.

Bournemouth Vs Brentford

6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 16

Arsenal Vs Chelsea

2:30 p.m.

Fulham Vs Tottenham Hotspur

2:30 p.m.

Leicester City Vs Manchester United

8 p.m.