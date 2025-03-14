Popular Entertainer Dumps APC, Joins SDP

Nigerian entertainer and business man, and politician, popularly known as MC Tagway has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The comedian announced the development on his social media platforms on Friday. He attributed the development to “intense consultations.

He explained that the move is borne out of the conviction that the APC has deviated from its original ideals and is no longer committee to the Nigerian people.

He said, “After months of intense consultation and introspection, I, Obinna Simon, AKA MC Tagwaye, have made the bold decision to resign my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and join the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“This decisive move is born out of my deep-seated conviction that the APC has deviated from its original ideals and is no longer committed to the welfare and progress of the Nigerian people. The party’s glaring lack of reward system for loyal members, its gerontocratic leadership structure, and its policies that perpetuate hardship on low-income earners have collectively sounded the death knell on my membership.

“Furthermore, the APC’s internal democracy has been egregiously compromised, with a few power brokers dictating the party’s direction and disregarding the voices and aspirations of the majority.

“In stark contrast, the SDP has emerged as a beacon of hope, with its unwavering commitment to the youth, internal democracy, transparency, and accountability. The party’s vision for a new Nigeria, where the welfare and progress of all citizens are paramount, resonates deeply with me.

“I have formally submitted my resignation to my ward chairman of the APC, marking the end of my association with the party. I am excited to join the SDP and contribute to the party’s mission to build a better Nigeria for all.

“I urge all Nigerians who share my vision to join me on this journey. Together, we can create a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our great nation.”