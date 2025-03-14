NPFL Updates: Antoine Desouza Wins Player Of The Month, Plateau United Increases Gate Fees

Abia Warriors forward Antoine Desouza has been honoured as the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Player of the Month for February.

Desouza stood out among worthy contenders, including Kingsley Maduforo (Rangers), Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars), Bello Lukman (Katsina United), Kayode Oke (Bendel Insurance), and Ubong Friday (Rivers United). His impressive performance saw him score three goals in four NPFL matches for Abia Warriors during the month.

In addition, Greg Ikhenoba of Bendel Insurance received the Manager of the Month award. Under his guidance, Bendel Insurance achieved five wins, one draw, and only one loss in seven matches throughout the month. Ikhenoba will aim to lead his team to another victory when they face Abia Warriors this Sunday.

The chairman of the NPFL, Gbenga Elegbeleye, conveyed enthusiasm regarding the competitive nature of the league as teams vie for the title and continental spots.

Currently, Remo Stars lead the NPFL table with 54 points, followed by Rivers United with 46 points after 28 matches. Other clubs like Ikorodu City, Shooting Stars, Rangers, Kano Pillars, Bendel Insurance, and Abia Warriors are also in pursuit of a continental ticket.

Elegbeleye remarked on the unprecedented level of competition this season, attributing it to notable improvements in match officiating that have enhanced club confidence.

“Teams now approach away games with a winning mindset rather than merely aiming for a point,” he observed.

He specifically highlighted Ikorodu City’s impressive performance, noting their ability to thrive in the NPFL through effective planning, recruitment, and promotion.

Their transformation from early-season struggles to contenders for the title and continental spots adds excitement and credibility to the league, demonstrating what can be accomplished with the right approach.

In other news, Plateau United have announced an increase in gate fees for the upcoming NPFL matchday 30 fixture against Kano Pillars. Fans will need to pay Five Hundred Naira (500) for entry to the New Jos Stadium. This adjustment is a temporary measure specific to Match Day 30, as the fee will revert to the standard Two Hundred Naira (200) starting from Match Day 32.

“Plateau United FC management wants to inform fans about the revised gate fee for the NPFL25 Match Day 30 against Kano Pillars FC in Jos,” the club announced on their Facebook page.