Mark Carney Sworn In As Canada’s Prime Minister Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

Mark Carney officially assumed office as Canada’s prime minister on Friday, stepping into leadership at a time when relations with the United States have deteriorated following Donald Trump’s return to power.

The ruling Liberal Party overwhelmingly supported Carney as Justin Trudeau’s successor, banking on his economic expertise and crisis-management experience to guide Canada through a potential trade war with its largest trading partner.

Carney, who will turn 60 on Sunday, has never held an elected position before, making his transition into politics a significant test.

With Canada likely heading toward a general election in the coming weeks, he faces an immediate challenge in navigating the country’s political landscape—one increasingly dominated by tensions with Trump.

Tensions with Trump and Economic Challenges

The U.S. president has taken an aggressive stance against Canada, imposing sweeping import tariffs and even suggesting that the country is not “viable” on its own.

These actions have severely impacted Canadian politics, pushing trade concerns to the forefront of national discourse.

Carney, who was sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister in Ottawa, has framed Trump’s policies as the biggest challenge Canada has faced in a generation.

“Everything in my life has prepared me for this moment,” Carney said Sunday after securing the Liberal Party leadership.

Before entering politics, Carney built a distinguished career as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs and later served as the governor of the Bank of Canada during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. He also led the Bank of England through the economic uncertainty caused by Brexit.

Positioning himself as the ideal leader for a trade standoff with the U.S., Carney has warned that Canada “can no longer trust” its southern neighbor.

A New Diplomatic Approach

Speaking at a Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Quebec, Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly expressed optimism about Carney’s leadership, stating that he would bring a “new dynamic” to U.S.-Canada diplomacy.

Joly also revealed that she and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio were working to arrange a conversation between Trump and Carney “in the next couple of days.”