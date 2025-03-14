Judicial Panel Faults Supreme Court Over Rivers Political Crisis Judgment

An 11-man Independent Judicial Accountability Panel (IJAP), comprising three retired justices, has raised concerns over the Supreme Court’s ruling on the prolonged political crisis in Rivers State.

The panel, chaired by retired Justice Mojeed Owoade of the Court of Appeal, expressed its reservations in a statement issued after its inaugural meeting in Abuja on Friday, March 14, 2025.

The panel criticized the apex court for what it described as judicial overreach in its handling of the legal disputes arising from the state’s political turmoil.

“The judgment of the Supreme Court in the consolidated appeals leaves a gap as to whether the issue of the alleged defection of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly is still alive or has been settled. The court made comments on the issue of defection without actually addressing it,” the panel stated.

Naija News reports that the panel noted that at the time of the judgment, there was no solid evidence before the Supreme Court to confirm whether the 27 lawmakers had formally defected.

Despite this, the court went on to make pronouncements on the matter, a move the panel described as unnecessary given the pending litigations on the issue.

“The apex court should not have commented on the issue at all, since there were ongoing cases addressing the legality of their membership in the Assembly,” the panel said.

However, the judicial body ruled out any possibility of a review, noting that “as far as the case is concerned, the Supreme Court has become functus officio.”

Call For Judicial Transparency And Public Trust

The panel emphasized that judicial pronouncements must be clear and unambiguous, as complex rulings erode public trust in the judiciary.

“Complex and lengthy judgments of courts defy easy comprehension and therefore undermine public trust,” Justice Owoade stated, urging judicial officers to uphold their oath of office with greater diligence.

In its recommendations, the panel cautioned politicians against attempting to unduly influence the judiciary and encouraged them to embrace more accommodating political strategies for the benefit of the citizens they serve.

The panel also called for greater adherence to court rulings at all levels of government, noting that compliance with judicial decisions remains a fundamental tenet of democracy.

“It is regrettable that over nine months after the ECOWAS Court awarded damages to victims of the October 2020 End SARS protest, the Federal Government has yet to comply with the judgment,” the panel lamented.

IJAP urged the Nigerian government to respect both local and international judicial rulings, in line with its obligations under various treaties.

The panel underscored the role of citizen engagement in holding judicial institutions accountable. It called on the public to take a greater interest in legal matters affecting governance and democracy.

“Citizens should show more interest and get involved in activities that hold the judiciary and other government agencies accountable,” the panel stated.

It also urged the media to uphold its role as the watchdog of democracy by maintaining factual, courageous, and non-partisan reporting of judicial matters.

The panel comprises esteemed legal minds and academics, including retired Justices Chinwe Iyizoba and Oloduton Adefope-Okojie, as well as legal and civil society figures such as Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu, Prof. Jummai Audi, Mr. Mac Imoni Amarere, Barr. Sechap A. Tsokwa, Andrew Mamedu, Judith Gbagidi, Barr. Funmi Olukeye, and Celestine Okwudil.

The initiative is part of a broader project spearheaded by ActionAid Nigeria and the Citizens’ Led Engagement on Judicial Accountability in Post-Election Justice Delivery in Nigeria (CLEAP-Justice). Since July 2023, the project has expanded to advocate for greater judicial accountability beyond electoral disputes.

According to the Country Director of ActionAid, Andrew Mamedu, the initiative has evolved into a platform that empowers citizens to demand transparency and fairness in the judiciary.