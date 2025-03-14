INEC Releases Voters Register For Rivers State LG Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the Rivers State voters register to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

Naija News reports that RSIEC’s Commissioner in charge of Media and Civic Education, Tamunotonye Tobins, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Tobins said the local government election would be conducted on August 9th as scheduled. He assured that the commission was committed to delivering a credible, free and fair election

“The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission is pleased to inform all stakehokders, political parties and the well-meaning citizens of the State: that as part of ongoing preparations for the forth-coming local government council elections, the Commission has secured from the INEC headquarters, the updated register of vooters for Rivers State together with the current list of registered political parties in Nigeria.

“These two important documents were released to RSIEC today, 13th March, 2025.

“The Chairman and members of the Commission hereby reassures the good people of Rivers State of the Commission’s resolve to conduct a credible, free and fair elections come Saturday, 9th August, 2025,” it read.

Recall that the state’s House of Assembly, led by Martins Amaewhule, had called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to invite the RSIEC Chairman, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), for questioning.

The House demanded that the anti-corruption agencies investigate the financial transactions of the commission in the past one year under Enebeli.