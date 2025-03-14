Identity Of Nnamdi Kanu’s New Judge Revealed, IPOB Leader To Begin Fresh Trial March 21

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, will appear before a new judge, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja on March 21, 2025.

Naija News recalls that in September 2024, Kanu had challenged Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja to recuse herself from his trial.

Following his call, Justice Nyako recused herself, but the Chief Judge of the Abuja Federal High Court rejected her decision.

In December, Justice Nyako adjourned Kanu’s case indefinitely.

Against this backdrop, Nnamdi Kanu vowed never to appear in court until an impartial judge presides over his case.

In an interview with the Daily Post, Kanu’s lead Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, said the legal team is ready for the commencement of the fresh trial.

Ejimakor noted that Kanu’s legal team had not been served with the charges he would face before Justice Omotosho.

He said: “It’s now official that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu shall appear before a new Judge on 21st March 2025. It’s a milestone; and we are primed & ready.

“He will appear before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in court 7.

“The case will start new like it has never held before. Everything that was done from 2015 when he was arrested to the last time that he appeared before Justice Binta Nyako are gone including the appeals that are pending, they are gone out of the window.

“He would be rearraigned on charges that we have not seen, we can mention that we received a hearing notice but no charges have been sent to us.

“We really don’t know the charges we are facing on March 24. The government has a trick they always do, they will serve you a day before the hearing so that you don’t have time to study the charges.

“Sometimes they serve you when you are in court but the charges would have been in the court registry and we can’t start asking the court to give us copy.”