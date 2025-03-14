I Will Champion Natasha’s Sexual Harassment Allegation Against Akpabio – Ireti Kingibe

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe has vowed to stand shoulder to shoulder with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan whenever she presents the sexual harassment petition at the Senate for consideration.

She stated that she remains unwavering in her fight for justice for women’s rights, adding that she had no intention to undermine the sexual harassment allegation made against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

She, however, argued that her position was borne out of knowing the truth and could not, for the sake of women’s rights, support falsehood.

Speaking via a statement made available to newsmen, she said, “As the Senator Representing the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in the 10th Senate, and the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, I would like to state to all Nigerians that I am aware of the public dismay and I would like to address a few things officially.

“First, I would like to assure Nigerians that I will be at the forefront of championing the sexual harassment case involving my colleague, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan when the investigation comes to the red chamber. I am aware of the narrative that has been going around, and to set the record straight, my actions were not to undermine her claims but to buttress that I was not aware in the first place of any such happenings. Notwithstanding, I remain steadfast in the fight against all forms of violence against girls and women.

“As a sitting senator, I will always defend the truth and fight to right all wrongs. Over the years, sexual harassment and assault have become commonplace in our homes and workplaces. Every Nigerian, irrespective of gender, ethnicity, or religion, should be committed to the struggle to end it as it affects all genders.

“Once an accusation of sexual harassment is formally tabled before the Senate, it would be incumbent on the body to note that this weighty issue must be investigated thoroughly by the appropriate mechanisms within the institution of the Senate.

“The office of the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, which I chair, stands as a pillar of hope and a watershed for equality, equity, inclusivity, and opportunity. It offers Nigerian women recourse, refuge, and the right to dignity and social justice. It’s in this capacity that I am demanding an open, transparent, and fair investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment. Justice, fairness and equity must be provided for everyone regardless of gender, position, or social class.

“I affirm my commitment to protecting the rights of girls and women across Nigeria.

“I align with the global community in advocating for increased gender equity in political representation and across all sectors of our society. To this end, I am focused on advancing the 35% Gender Inclusion Bill and the establishment of special seats for women to ensure greater participation of women in governance.

“The Gender Equity Bill 2025, SB 743, which I am pushing, has passed the first reading and is now awaiting the second reading.

“I remain resolute in my service to the Nigerian people, undeterred by falsehoods, and committed to fostering a democracy where justice, fairness, and equity prevail.

“I would like, therefore, to assure Nigerians, especially Nigerian women, my obedient political family, and my FCT constituents, that I remain focused on delivering good governance even amid daunting challenges and that a new Nigeria may prevail.

“Any disinformation trying to purport that I am sympathetic to sexual harassment of ANY kind, whether in the Senate or elsewhere, should be disregarded.

“As a leader and Senator, I will never do anything to undermine your valuable trust.”

“Finally, I would like to reaffirm my steadfast commitment to protecting the rights of girls and women across Nigeria.

“I remain resolute in my service to the Nigerian people and committed to fostering a democracy where justice, fairness, and equality are paramount.”