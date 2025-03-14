“I Was Practically Living In My Bathroom” – Charly Boy Shares Painful Prostate Cancer Experience

Renowned entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has opened up about his harrowing battle with prostate cancer, revealing the painful symptoms that turned his daily life into a struggle.

Recounting his ordeal, he described how the illness severely affected his bladder, making it difficult for him to urinate and forcing him to spend most of his time in the bathroom.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Perspective, he stressed the importance of early detection and regular medical check-ups, while also pledging to support men battling the disease through the Charly Boy Foundation.

Charly Boy noted that losing the ability to achieve an erection is a devastating experience for men, stating: “A man would rather die than lose his most prized possession.”

He explained that the stigma and shame associated with sexual dysfunction often make men suffer in silence rather than seek medical help.

His Diagnosis and Struggles

Recalling how he learned about his condition, Charly Boy shared: “The doctor was quite gentle when he broke the news to me. He said I’m suspecting something but you know, let’s just be sure. So after I went to do, I think my MRI and I brought it back to him, the next day, he said, okay, you need to go in, thank God we’re catching this early.”

He further explained: “I think it’s quite early but we need to create that space for you as soon as possible. It was a first stage of cancer and it was affecting my prostate. Apparently, you know, the prostate has grown into my bladder, so it was difficult for me to pee.”

Describing his symptoms, he said: “That was the first symptom. I was practically living in my bathroom because I was peeing a lot and it was also difficult because I’ll go to the bathroom and I keep waiting there for the pee to come.

“But most of the time it was just aching so much, you understand? And I was living my life in the bathroom. After a while, I even started to wear diapers, pampers because sometimes I will have a hyperactive bladder. That was why I had to go do the MRI.”

Encouraging Men to Get Checked

Charly Boy stressed the importance of regular medical check-ups, urging men to prioritize their health.

“A lot of our men are too saddled with humongous responsibilities that they barely have time for themselves. This is why I always advise men, when you get to a certain age, you have to be a little selfish and focus more on yourself and your well-being.”

He clarified that this does not mean neglecting family obligations but rather striking a balance: “I am not in any way saying you should abandon your family or your responsibilities to them, but focus a bit more on yourself because all our lives, we focus more on family and those around us. You must begin to pay attention to yourself when you get to a certain age.”