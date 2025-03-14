‘I Was Not Responsible’ – Malami Knocks Obasanjo Over Corruption Claims

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has clarified that decisions regarding presidential pardons are strictly legal matters handled by a designated committee, with his role limited to presenting the committee’s report.

Naija News reports that Malami made this statement on Friday while responding to allegations in former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s newly released book, Nigeria: Past and Future.

In the book, which was released to mark his 88th birthday, Obasanjo accused former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of enabling corruption, claiming it reached its worst levels under Buhari, with Malami playing a key role.

Obasanjo alleged that “the most atrocious waste, enthronement of corruption, and discouragement of officials fighting corruption” occurred under Buhari, describing Malami as a “devil’s workshop.”

Presidential Pardons Under Scrutiny

During Buhari’s tenure, the Council of State, presided over by the former president in April 2022, granted pardons to two ex-governors convicted of fraud—Joshua Dariye of Plateau State and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State.

Dariye had been serving a 10-year sentence for embezzling ₦1.126 billion, while Nyame was serving a 12-year term for misappropriating ₦1.64 billion. Both were released from Kuje Correctional Facility in August 2022, four months after their pardons were approved, on the grounds of age and ill health.

Obasanjo, however, alleged that Malami had strongly advised Buhari to grant the pardons and that the process was influenced by corruption. He claimed it was later discovered that neither Dariye nor Nyame had life-threatening illnesses.

“It was all part of Malami’s financial shenanigans, and he played many such schemes to his advantage. His principal concurred, condoned, turned a blind eye and a deaf ear, and paid lip service to fighting corruption while cohabiting comfortably with corruption in multifarious ways,” Obasanjo wrote.

Malami’s Response

Malami dismissed Obasanjo’s claims, insisting that the pardon process follows legal provisions and that he was not responsible for the final decision.

“Generally speaking, the issue of pardon is a legal matter governed by law and existing legislation, in which a committee on the prerogative of mercy— not the Attorney General — is responsible,” Malami told The PUNCH in an interview.

He explained that his role was limited to presenting the committee’s report to the Council of State, adding that responsibility for the final decisions rested with the committee.

“The responsibility for actions and inactions associated with the committee’s recommendations lies with the committee, not the Attorney General,” he stated.

Malami also criticized what he described as a growing trend of baseless corruption allegations against public officials, urging for evidence-based claims.

“Our system and polity are characterized by wild and unsubstantiated allegations of corruption relating to official acts of governance, both locally and internationally. We have witnessed unguarded allegations even against our well-respected presidents during international media engagements. The Hard Talk interview of President Obasanjo is a relevant case in point,” Malami said.

He further argued that corruption allegations should be supported by specific details.

“It is only reasonable to provide adequate particulars where allegations of corruption are made. Who gives what? How much was given? Who facilitated the bribery? Through what medium was the bribe given? On what date and time? These details are always necessary to establish reasonable suspicion,” he said.

Malami concluded that allegations lacking such specifics are baseless, mischievous, and legally unsubstantiated.