‘I Used To Press Money For Him’ – Asake Opens Up After ‘Father’ Cried Out For Help

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has responded to a viral video of a man claiming to be his father, accusing him of abandoning him.

Naija News reports that in the viral video, the man, identified as Fatai Odunsi, said he was suffering from a stroke and appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance.

Odunsi claimed that Asake had abandoned him, stating that the last time they saw each other was in March 2022, when his illness began.

He said, “Good day everyone, I’m the one that gave birth to Ahmed Asake the singer.

“The last time I set my eyes on him was March 2022, when my sickness started. If I called Asake, he won’t pick. Please help me, it is your help that I need.”

In a video via his social media page on Friday, Asake, while addressing the situation through a Yoruba song, said one cannot please the world.

The singer claimed his father was attempting to manipulate him despite his past generosity.

He said, “You can’t please the world. Whatever you do, do it for God and always remember the day you’ll die and meet your God. My people, can you see? Even my father wants to cajole me. I used to press money for him and I do it with one mind. No one can quench my fire. God is the one that is taking me ahead in life.”