How Pastor Bakare Dragged Me To APC – El-Rufai Reveals 

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has disclosed that his entry into the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not influenced by former President Muhammadu Buhari, but rather by Pastor Tunde Bakare.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, El-Rufai revealed that Bakare was the one who introduced him to Buhari and persuaded him to join the party.

However, Naija News reports that the former Governor recently left APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), citing disillusionment with the party’s direction and leadership.

He criticised APC leaders, alleging that their primary focus was personal gain. According to him, “the government is commercialised, everything has a price tag.”

Expressing further dissatisfaction, he added, “Justice has been kept at bay, those who worked for the party were ignored instead of being compensated. If there is any position or appointment, they give it to a Lagos boy, etc.”

He explained that he and others had raised concerns about the party’s decline, stating, “That is why we’ve been speaking, we spoke, we said this is not the party we know. The party is dead. I said the only option is for me to meet Pastor Tunde Bakare, because he dragged me into APC.”

El-Rufai recounted his discussion with Bakare before leaving the party, saying, “He took me to Buhari. I did not join the APC because of Buhari, it was Pastor Bakare who dragged me to APC and courtesy demands I should let him know.”

He also informed Buhari about his departure, seeking his blessings. “Buhari too, I told him I was leaving the party, I sought his blessings and prayers. He said he has given me his blessings and prayers.”

Concluding, he acknowledged Buhari’s current role, stating, “We are the ones in politics, he (Buhari) is now father of the land and has been praying for us, so what remains?”