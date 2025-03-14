Gombe Govt, SDP Clash Over Alleged Airport Assault

The Gombe State Government has strongly denied allegations that Governor Muhammadu Yahaya assaulted the state chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adamu Modibbo, at the airport.

In a press statement issued by the Director-General of Press Affairs at the Gombe Government House, Ismaila Misilli, the government described the claims as “a lie from the pit of hell,” dismissing them as baseless propaganda.

“The claim of an alleged altercation with His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is nothing but a fabricated story created from the depths of your wildest imagination,” Misilli stated.

He added that “there was absolutely no confrontation or assault at the airport involving the governor, absolutely none!”

Naija News reports that Misilli further warned the SDP against spreading falsehoods, insisting that the party was attempting cheap blackmail to gain public attention.

“It is unfortunate that the SDP acting chairman in Gombe resorts to making up falsehoods to gain attention. We urge the public to disregard these misleading claims,” he said.

He advised the opposition party to focus on constructive politics rather than what he called divisive narratives and unnecessary drama.

SDP Insists Incident Happened On Flight To Abuja

However, the SDP has maintained that the altercation did occur, accusing the governor of reacting aggressively during a flight from Gombe to Abuja.

In a counter-statement issued by the party’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Abdulkadir, the SDP insisted that Governor Yahaya engaged in a heated verbal attack against Modibbo and even attempted to physically assault him.

“Our attention has been drawn to a misleading and baseless press statement issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, the Director-General of Press Affairs to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

“The statement, which seeks to downplay the unfortunate incident that occurred during a flight from Gombe to Abuja, is nothing but an attempt to distort the truth and mislead the public,” the SDP spokesperson stated.

According to the party, Modibbo had extended courtesy and respect to the governor during the flight but was met with hostility.

“In a shocking display of intolerance and lack of statesmanship, Governor Inuwa Yahaya responded with aggression, launching into a heated verbal attack and even attempting to physically assault the SDP Chairman,” the statement alleged.

Despite the provocation, the party noted that Modibbo maintained his composure and refrained from any retaliatory action.

The SDP further criticized the Gombe State Government for issuing a statement it described as “face-saving propaganda” instead of addressing the governor’s alleged misconduct.

“This further exposes the administration’s habitual disregard for decorum, democratic engagement, and opposition voices,” the statement read.

The party challenged the government to provide evidence that the incident did not occur rather than issuing “empty rhetoric.”

“We urge the public to see through this desperate attempt to cover up the truth. The people of Gombe deserve leaders who embody humility, maturity, and respect for democratic principles, not those who resort to intimidation and suppression,” it added.