Fubara Calls For Peace Amid Rivers Political Crisis As Ijaw Supporters Plan Reception For Wike

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reiterated his commitment to peace, urging all parties involved in the state’s political crisis to embrace dialogue for the sake of progress and development.

Naija News reports that the political crisis in Rivers deepened on Wednesday as Fubara and 27 lawmakers in the state House of Assembly clashed over the governor’s unsuccessful attempt to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

His appeal comes amid comments from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who mocked Fubara’s failure to present the budget and suggested that he could be impeached if found guilty of any impeachable offense.

Speaking on Thursday at the inauguration of the newly renovated Okrika Grammar School in Okrika Local Government Area, Fubara emphasized the need for all parties to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgment.

“It is important at this stage that we all embrace peace. The Supreme Court has made its judgment; we don’t have any option but to abide by it,” the governor said.

He further stressed the importance of working together for the common good of the state.

“And, by the special grace of God, we have started the process. We are appealing to other parties to consider the interest of Rivers State. The only thing that we owe this state is peace and development.

“I am open any day, any time for total peace in our State because if I have to govern well, there is a need for peace to prevail,” Fubara added.

Ijaw Stakeholders Plan Grand Reception For Wike

Meanwhile, several Ijaw stakeholders from the Kalabari Kingdom are preparing a “grand reception” in honor of Nyesom Wike.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, March 15, will be held in Asari-Toru Local Government Area under the banner of the New Associates, a group of Kalabari elders and community leaders who have praised Wike’s contributions to the region.

The Chairman of the event’s publicity committee, Enemi George, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday, said the celebration was a mark of appreciation for the former Rivers governor’s support for the Kalabari people.

“All stakeholders in Kalabari are eagerly waiting to receive the FCT minister and to show him gratitude. March 15 has been set aside to celebrate Nyesom Wike for his love for the Kalabari kingdom and its people,” George stated.

He urged all members of the Kalabari Kingdom, including chiefs, women, youths, and political leaders, to make the day a memorable one.

George added, “He has done much for the kingdom, and he deserves to be celebrated. We are calling on our chiefs, leaders, women, youths, and stakeholders of the Kalabari kingdom to make that day special.”