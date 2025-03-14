‘Frivolous And Malicious’ – Police Tackle El-Rufai Over Ex-Commissioner’s Arrest

The Kaduna State Police Command has dismissed allegations made by former Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai, who claimed that his former commissioner, Malam Jafaru Sani, was abducted by a “kidnapping gang” allegedly linked to the police.

The allegations, the latest in the ongoing feud between El-Rufai and the current Kaduna State administration, included claims that Jafaru was remanded in prison custody without a police First Information Report (FIR) or formal charges from the State Ministry of Justice.

In a statement on Friday, the Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, described the allegations as “frivolous” and “malicious.”

Hassan said: “The attention of the Kaduna State Police Command has been drawn to a statement credited to former Governor of the State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on his X handle, wherein he alleged that one of his former commissioners, Malam Jafaru Sani, was abducted by what he referred to as ‘Uba Sani’s kidnapping gang,’ which he claimed to be the police.

“The former governor further stated that Jafaru was remanded in prison custody by a magistrate without any police First Information Report or charges by the State Ministry of Justice.”

The police command emphasized that its actions are in accordance with the law and due process.

Hassan further stated, “To put the records straight, there is no kidnapping gang within the Nigerian Police Force. The Nigerian Police, as an institution, is created by the 1999 Constitution. The statutes mandate the police to maintain law and order.

“In the discharge of this constitutional duty, the police have the legal, legitimate, and constitutional right to arrest and investigate whoever is alleged or suspected to have committed an offence.”

The police urged the public, especially individuals who have held positions of authority, to refrain from making unverified allegations against security agencies.

“Individuals, corporate organisations, and the government have the right to lodge a formal complaint with the police, and the police have the mandate to investigate such allegations. If an offence is believed to have been committed, the matter may be prosecuted or referred to court.

“We urge individuals to always verify allegations before making any public statements. Making unverified allegations against security agencies not only misleads the public but also has the potential to undermine law enforcement agencies.

“Citizens are encouraged to seek legal redress if they feel aggrieved, rather than resort to inflammatory comments that will heat up the polity,” the statement added.