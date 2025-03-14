Expose Akpabio, Why Are You Protecting Him? – Adeyanju Tells Sen Natasha

Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has urged Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to provide concrete evidence supporting her allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

He asserted that the embattled Senator’s allegations would remain mere accusations if she fails to provide proof to back her claim.

Addressing newsmen on Friday, Adeyanju noted that the controversy surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio has been overflogged.

He argued that Nigerians should focus more on pressing concerns, such as the Tax Reform Bill and its potential negative impact on low- and middle-income earners.

The lawyer further pointed out that there was no public outcry when lawmakers shared cars, money, and budgetary allocations in the National Assembly.

He said, “The matter has been overflogged. I believe that parties should go to court and resolve their matters. And we should focus on Nigeria’s tax reform bill and see how we can galvanize and stop the tax reform bill from being passed is more important than this international issue.”

He questioned why the same senators now engaging in this dispute did not oppose anti-people policies of the current administration.

Adeyanju said, “The question I have asked is: when all these anti-people policies of the Tinubu government were taking place, why didn’t these senators who are now fighting over the allegation of sexual harassment, the allegation of “oh, she’s embarrassing the Senate,” the culture of silence, and everything oppose the anti-people policies?

“All the time that they’ve shared cars in the National Assembly, we did not hear any fight. The time they’ve shared money and budgetary allocations, we did not hear any fight. Now, we are hearing a fight.

“I also sincerely feel that Senator Natasha has made these allegations that the Senate President tried to sexually harass her. I also think that Senator Natasha should, as a matter of necessity, since they have refused to give her a fair hearing in the Senate, make public credible evidence to back up the claim.

“It’s very easy. The man has said it is a lie. “I did not do anything to her.” So if there are messages — maybe “oh, please come over, so so so”— please reveal them, expose the man. After all, he who alleges must prove. Why are you protecting the man?”