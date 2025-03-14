Ex-Governor, El-Rufai Joins TikTok, Gains 200,000 Followers In 24 hours

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has created an official account on the social media platform, TikTok.

Naija News gathered that El-Rufai’s account, which has gained 200,000 followers in just 24 hours, has seen his announcement video on the platform rack up an impressive 1.9 million views with over 21,000 comments.

The former Governor in the video disclosed that his TikTok page is targeted to share his thoughts on politics and his new party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“This is my only and official TikTok page. Please join me for videos, comments and conversations on Nigeria politics as well as the activities of our new party Social Democratic Party (SDP). Welcome on board,” he said.

Interestingly, El-Rufai’s TikTok bio describes him as an “accidental public servant, certified ruffler of feathers and deliberate SDP member.”

El-Rufai joined the social media space days after dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for SDP.

In other news, El-Rufai, has disclosed that his entry into the APC was not influenced by former President Muhammadu Buhari, but rather by Pastor Tunde Bakare.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, El-Rufai revealed that Bakare was the one who introduced him to Buhari and persuaded him to join the party.