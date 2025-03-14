Court Sentences ‘EFCC Official’ To Seven Years Imprisonment

A resident of Kano, Bulama Abdulrahman, has been sentenced to seven years in prison without the possibility of a fine for impersonating an auctioneer authorized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to sell properties that had been forfeited to the Federal Government on behalf of the Commission.

His conviction followed a trial on two counts related to fraudulent intent and obtaining money under false pretenses, amounting to ₦35,000,000 (Thirty-five Million Naira), presided over by Justice Nasiru Saminu of the Kano State High Court.

Though the defendant pleaded not guilty to both charges when they were presented to him, the court delivered its judgement of imprisonment.

One of the charges states: “That you, Abdulrahman Bulama, on or about June 2023 in Kano, within the jurisdiction of the Kano State High Court, with the intent to defraud, obtained ₦20,000,000 (Twenty Million Naira) from Safiyanu Abdullahi of Tauraro and Property Limited by falsely claiming to be an auctioneer with the consent and authority of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to auction a fenced, uncompleted building at Rijiyar Zaki, Kano. You knew this representation to be false, thereby committing an offense contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offenses Act, 2006.”

In light of his plea, the prosecution, represented by counsel Musa Isah, proceeded to a full trial, during which three witnesses testified against the defendant, who presented himself as the sole witness in his defense.

After the trial’s conclusion, Justice Saminu, influenced by the compelling evidence presented by Isah, determined the defendant guilty on the second charge while acquitting him of the first.

In light of this ruling, Isah urged the court to impose a suitable sentence on the defendant.

The defense attorney appealed to the court for leniency, noting that the defendant was a PhD student at Nasarawa State University.

Consequently, Justice Saminu sentenced the defendant to seven years of imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Additionally, the judge mandated that the defendant pay ₦35,000,000 (Thirty-Five Million Naira only) in restitution to the victim.

The court further stipulated that failure to make this payment would result in an additional seven years of imprisonment.

Bulama’s path to incarceration began when the Commission received a complaint alleging that he impersonated an auctioneer appointed by the EFCC to sell properties forfeited to the Federal Government on behalf of the Commission.

During this scheme, Bulama reportedly defrauded his victims of ₦35,000,000 by falsely claiming to sell them a truck and an incomplete building in Kano.

Bulama is a repeat offender who was previously investigated by the Commission and convicted by the Kano State High Court on June 28, 2021, for a similar crime involving obtaining money under false pretenses.