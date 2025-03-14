Catholic Bishops Visit Tinubu After Comments About Deplorable State Of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, played host to a delegation of the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria at the State House, Abuja on Friday.

The development was confirmed in a statement by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, who shared a video clip of the Bishops’ arival.

The visit comes a few days after the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) decried hardship in the country and heightened insecurity plaguing every part of the country.

Speaking during the 2025 First Plenary Meeting of the CBCN, held at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) in buja, the Church said many families can not afford three meals a day. It decried the increasing food inflation and mass drive of Nigerians into poverty.

On insecurity, the Catholic Church said it was worried that Nigerians were being abducted every day, tortured and killed. With many of its priests kidnapped and killed, the church called on the government to step up and protect the citizens.

The Bishops further expressed worry at the situation of productive youths of the country who have lost hope and have been seeking desperate means in search of a better future.

Catholic Church called on the government to prioritize job creation and vocational training programmes to engage youths.

Naija News recalls, however, that in a swift response, the presidency disagreed with the submission of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) on the country’s situation and economic outlook.

The presidency, in a statement on Monday by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, submitted that contrary to the submission of the catholic bishops, Nigeria is moving in the right direction under the current administration.