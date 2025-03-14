Buhari: ‘El-Rufai Has Created More Trouble For Himself’ – Atiku’s Aide

An aide to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Abdul Rasheeth, has faulted the ex-Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, over the decision to link the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, to his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Rasheeth shared his opinion via 𝕏 while reacting to Buhari’s statement on Thursday in which the former president restated his commitment to the APC.

The statement reads: “Without referring to any individual, a cast of characters, or issues, principles and ideals currently being discussed by party leaders at various levels, the former president, Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated what he said times without number that he is member of the All Progressives Congress, APC and would like to be addressed as a loyal member of the party.

“He says he wants to leave no one in doubt that he would never turn his back to the party that gave him two terms of office and would do whatever he can to popularize it. “I am an APC member and I like to be addressed as such. I will try to popularise the party by all means.”

Buhari’s statement came following a recent interview in which El-Rufai claimed he got Buhari’s consent before dumping the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Reacting, Atiku’s aide said El-Rufai only attracted more troubles for himself by linking Buhari to his defection, stressing that the north is not interested in anything related to the ex-president.

He said, “I wish you could see the reactions from the North and the comments on BBC Hausa following his interview.

“During the interview, he mentioned that he had informed Buhari of his departure from the APC. By linking himself to Buhari, he has only created more trouble for himself, as the North is not interested in hearing anything related to Buhari.”