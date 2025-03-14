Rivers Assembly Adjourns Indefinitely Amid Budget Presentation Dispute

The Rivers State House of Assembly has adjourned its sittings indefinitely, deepening the political tensions in the state over the presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that the decision to suspend legislative activities was reached during plenary on Friday, presided over by Speaker Martin Amaewhule in Port Harcourt.

The indefinite adjournment comes just hours after Governor Fubara formally wrote to Speaker Amaewhule, informing him of his intention to appear before the House to present the 2025 budget for consideration and approval.

In the letter, dated March 13, 2025, and addressed to the Speaker, Fubara requested to present the budget on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, or any other date deemed convenient by the House.

The governor justified his request by citing compliance with the recent Supreme Court judgment and the lawmakers’ prior request for a fresh budget presentation.

Fubara recounted his previous attempt to present the budget, which ended in controversy after he and his entourage were allegedly denied entry into the Assembly complex.

“You may recall my failed visit to the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday, 12th March 2025, for the presentation of the 2025 Rivers State Budget in compliance with the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria,” the letter read.

The governor expressed frustration over the lockout, revealing that a soft copy of the budget had been submitted to the Speaker in advance after the Clerk allegedly refused to accept the hard copy.

“Despite the House issuing a 48-hour ultimatum for me to present the 2025 budget, we were yet to be served with the certified true copy of the Supreme Court judgment and accompanying enrolled orders,” Fubara wrote.

Fubara reiterated that the Supreme Court had ruled that all arms of government must function within the confines of the Constitution, urging the lawmakers to prioritize governance over political conflicts.

He said, “The Supreme Court has directed that all arms of government should exercise their powers and perform their duties within the ambits of the Constitution and ordinary laws of our country, and this we must do to end the lingering stalemate and advance the progress of our state and the well-being of our people.”

Despite the political impasse, Fubara appealed to all parties to prioritize the state’s interest over personal and political disagreements.

“No matter the depth of our differences, we believe the interests of the state and our people should take priority over political conflicts,” he said.