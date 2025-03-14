‘BBL Without A Brain Is Disaster Waiting To Happen’ – Nollywood Actress, Mary Njoku

Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku, has admonished her colleagues, fans and followers on the need to acquire skills rather than undergoing the Brazillian Butt Lift surgery (BBL).

Naija News reports that BBL has become a common trend among Nigerian celebrities to enhance their beauty.

In a post via her Instagram page on Friday, March 14, 2025, Mary Njoku said beauty is not rare anymore as anyone with money can alter their look, but skills make people stand out among others.

The thespian advised that while people are keen about altering their bodies, they should also consider their personal growth.

She added that a BBL without a brain is a disaster waiting to happen.

She wrote, “But here’s the thing: Beauty isn’t rare anymore. It’s not a big deal to be beautiful. Anyone with money can alter their look. What will truly make you stand out is your mind. Develop your brain. Invest in your skills. Build your knowledge. While you can buy a new body, you can’t buy a new brain. BBL is basically buy one, get one free.

“You can’t alter your brain, but you can develop it. So while you’re busy getting a nose job and buying new boobs, make sure you set aside some budget for your personal growth. Because a BBL without a brain? That’s a disaster waiting to happen. SUBSTANCE over SURFACE.”