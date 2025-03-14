Atiku, Obasanjo, PDP Govs Mount Pressure As Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed Plot Return To PDP

As opposition parties prepare for the 2027 elections, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, met behind closed doors with the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, in Bauchi on Thursday.

Sources within the Bauchi State Government House told The Guardian that Obi’s visit aimed to align PDP governors with calls for him and his former running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, to rejoin the PDP.

The source added that top PDP figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have been pressuring Obi to return to the party to form a coalition that could challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

“I think the former Vice President had visited his former principal, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, to convince him to persuade Peter Obi to return to the PDP so that together they can rebuild the country,” the source said.

Reflecting on the 2023 election loss, the source noted that zoning disputes within the PDP contributed to its defeat, adding that party leaders now recognize the need for strategic compromises.

Bala Mohammed: We Must Build a Strong Opposition

Emerging from the meeting, Governor Bala Mohammed expressed his readiness to collaborate with Obi to form a strong opposition and counter what he described as “mediocres parading as leaders.”

He said: “Obi is the leader of the opposition in Nigeria because of his position and pedigree. Some doubting Thomases want to pre-empt what we are doing, but I want to make it clear that I am ready to work with Mr. Peter Obi to ensure we close ranks and bring good governance to the country.

“We must provide vibrant opposition with knowledge, vision, and timelines to rescue and recover our country from those parading themselves as leaders. The time has come. But we must act with fidelity, sincerity, and focus.

“Our coming together sends a message, and I believe all our colleagues—the PDP governors—support this movement. This is a transcendental journey, and we appreciate Obi for visiting. We will take this further, and going forward, you will see more collaboration between Obi, PDP governors, and the PDP as a party.”

Obi: Nigeria Must Address Poverty to Fight Crime

Speaking on his visit, Obi explained that his discussions with Mohammed centered on national issues and the future of Nigeria. He noted that addressing poverty is crucial to solving the country’s security challenges.

He said: “With what our country is going through, I felt it was necessary to discuss the future of our dear country with him.

“This is not just consultation; it’s an ongoing discussion. We must talk about the issues affecting Nigeria, particularly the North. If we want to fix Nigeria, the North must be a critical focus.

“There is so much crime in Nigeria, but crime is fueled by poverty. If people don’t know where their next meal is coming from, nobody can predict what they might do.

“We see extreme poverty in the North, but there is also vast potential. Nigeria can generate wealth through agriculture, and I see large expanses of uncultivated land everywhere I go. We need to invest in productive sectors rather than allowing government inefficiencies to persist.

“I just returned from Indonesia, the largest Muslim country in the world. They are leveraging agriculture to build their economy. Nigeria must do the same.”

Obi, who also leads the Obidient Movement, stressed the need for targeted investments in education and healthcare to uplift the country’s youth and prevent social vices.

“We need to invest in children, keep them away from drugs, and provide quality education and healthcare. But instead of discussing these critical issues, our political discourse is focused on irrelevant matters—whether it’s budget padding or sexual harassment—while people are going hungry.

“We need to discuss hunger, poverty, education, and healthcare. The dignity of the political class should not be our primary focus. We are not in Hollywood,” he stated.

Coalition Talks and Calls for Atiku to Step Aside

As coalition discussions gain momentum, PDP leaders, including Bala Mohammed, have called on Atiku Abubakar to step down from the 2027 presidential race to create space for new leadership.

Buba Galadima, an ally of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, questioned why Atiku is reluctant to step aside.

“Our major problem is age, and nobody wants to say the truth.

“If I were Atiku’s adviser, I would tell him to quietly step aside and help the country move forward. It doesn’t seem like 85 percent of those who supported him before will support him again,” he said.

With coalition talks ongoing, the opposition appears to be strategizing for a repeat of the 1999 model, where alliances played a key role in PDP’s victory.