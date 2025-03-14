Armed Robber Condemning Armed Robbers – Olayinka Slams El-Rufai For Criticizing APC

The Senior Special Assistant to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Public Communication, Lere Olayinka, has said Nasir El-Rufai has no moral ground to criticise the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Olayinka questioned what El-Rufai did as one of the stakeholders of the APC for at least eight years.

He said this in an interview with Daily Trust TV, posted on 𝕏, on Friday.

Wike’s aide said the former Kaduna State Governor who was a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APC, did not achieve much to deserve applause from Nigerians.

Responding to a question on El-Rufai‘s allegation that the opposition parties’ problems were caused by the ruling party, including the PDP crisis, Olayinka said: “Was he not part of the ruling party before? He has been part of two ruling parties. You see, one of the problems we have in this country is not always looking back. Somebody who was an armed robber, would suddenly come and be condemning armed robbers and we will be clapping for him. Was El-Rufai not part of PDP? Was he not part of APC? When PDP was the ruling party, up to the point of losing equation as ruling party, El-Rufai was there. El-Rufia was, at least eight years, with APC as ruling party; so what is he coming to tell Nigerians? There is no moral ground. All these pointifications, what did he do when he was a governor in APC, one of the major stakeholders in the party.”