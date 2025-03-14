APC Chieftain Dies In London After Breaking Ramadan Fast

A former majority leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Kehinde Subair, has died at age 60.

Naija News learnt that Subair, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), died in the United Kingdom (UK) shortly after breaking his Ramadan fast.

Confirming Subair’s demise to Punch in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, the Publicity Secretary of APC, Wale Sadare, said, “Yes, he is dead, confirmed. But I cannot talk too much now because I am currently in a studio.”

Another APC chieftain in the state who preferred anonymity said the two-term member of the state House of Assembly from 2011 to 2019 died a few days to his 60th birthday.

The source said, “Subair died in the UK, seven days to his 60th birthday. He will surely be missed by the party.”

Subair, before his sudden demise, held different positions within the party.

