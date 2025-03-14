Anambra Guber: APC Inaugurates Committees For Primary Election

Ahead of April 5 primary election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted various committees to ensure a smooth process ahead of the 2025 gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that APC’s National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, in a statement on Friday, released a list of the committees and their members.

Former Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, would Chair the Delegates Congress Committee, while Albert Abiodun Adeogun is Chairman of the Delegates Congress Appeal Committee.

Other members of the Delegates Congress Committee include Egogbamu Okoro, Barr. Ba’ande Imam, Augustine Agada, Babangida Abdullahi, Umar Hassan Augie, and Dr. Chibuzor Nduaguda.

Other members of the Delegate Congress Appeal Committee that would receive and review complaints from aspirants, party members and stakeholders concerning the primary include: Ibrahim Shehu, Barr. Yakubu Bello, Abdulkadir Jajeri, and Barr. Luka Haruna.

APC also created Secretariat (Delegate Congress / Delegate Congress Appeal Committee), with members including: Sani Galadima, Owo Ukwu Onyedikachi, Ahmed Musa Gaidam, Aso Amata Othuke, and Adamu Ahmed Doma

The cordinators for Anambra North Senatorial Zone, include: Ukkasha Hamza, Jamilu Bawa, and Prince Dick Darlington

For Anambra Central: Ogenyi Okpokwu Emmanuel, Nobert A. Sochukwudinma, and Mohammed Musa

For Anambra South: Abdul-Mutallib Kasim, Cham Paliya Sharon, and Dr. Habib Shehu.