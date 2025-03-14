Alexander-Arnold To Miss Liverpool Vs Newcastle League Cup Final

In what appears to be a significant setback for Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold will be unavailable for the Reds’ League Cup final against Newcastle due to an ankle injury, which is expected to keep the defender out of action for an extended period.

Naija News reports that Alexander-Arnold suffered the injury during the second half of Liverpool’s Champions League round of 16 penalty shoot-out loss to Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on Tuesday.

The absence of the 26-year-old represents a significant setback for Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who now lacks a recognized right-back for the upcoming match against Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday.

Both Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez, the typical replacements for Alexander-Arnold, are currently in recovery from their own injuries.

“Trent is not available. He will not be there at the final,” Slot told reporters on Friday.

“He is still to be assessed for how long it will take but we do expect him back before the end of the season.”

It is worth noting that Alexander-Arnold was omitted from the England squad announced by Thomas Tuchel on Friday in preparation for the World Cup qualifiers scheduled for later in March.

Liverpool, the reigning League Cup champions, are seeking to secure the first trophy of Slot’s tenure as they prepare to compete against Newcastle this weekend.

Additionally, the Reds are on track to match a record 20th English title, having established a 15-point advantage at the top of the Premier League standings.