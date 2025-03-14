Akpabio, Natasha To Appear Before Senate Committee Over Alleged Harassment

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan are set to appear before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions (SCEPPP) to address allegations of sexual harassment leveled against Akpabio by the Kogi Central senator.

Naija News reports that the development was confirmed by Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

Nwebonyi stated that all involved parties, including Akpabio and other senators present on the alleged day of the incident, will testify before the committee.

“All the parties involved would appear before the committee, including the Senate President. He would come and testify, and his testimony would be recorded, likewise other senators,” he said.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had on February 28 accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, claiming that the incident occurred in December 2023 during a visit to his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

She alleged that Akpabio held her hand, led her around his house, and made inappropriate advances towards her, even in the presence of her husband.

Reacting to the claims, Nwebonyi, who represents Ebonyi North Senatorial District, dismissed the allegations as a distraction.

“In criminal prosecution, there is what we call prima facie evidence—evidence on the surface. If there is no prima facie evidence, then there is no case,” he argued.

He insisted that Natasha’s claims were meant to divert public attention, adding that the Senate is not disturbed by the allegations.

The lawmaker further stated, “She knows quite alright that what she is saying is to divert attention, but we are not disturbed because we know the truth.”

Nwebonyi, who claimed to have been present at the event, further stated, “On the alleged date of the incident, so many senators were there. I am one of the star witnesses, and I will come and tell the world what I saw.”

Akpabio Denies Allegations, Calls For Fair Hearing

Earlier, Akpabio denied the allegations while presiding over plenary on March 5, dismissing Natasha’s claims as false and baseless.

“At no time did I ever harass any woman. I was raised very well by my late single mother, and I have always upheld respect for women,” Akpabio stated.

The Senate President also cited an award he received for being “the most gender-friendly governor in Nigeria.”

He acknowledged that he had received numerous calls on the matter since February 25 and was aware of the social media discourse surrounding the allegations.

“I urge Nigerians, the media, and social media users to refrain from drawing conclusions and instead await the court’s decision on the matter,” Akpabio added.