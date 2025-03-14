2027: PDP Governors, Obi, NNPP In Talks Over Alliance

Moves by opposition parties to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election gathered momentum on Thursday, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) working on a coalition to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, confirmed the development after a closed-door meeting with Obi at the Bauchi Government House.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Governor Mohammed expressed readiness to work with Obi in providing purposeful leadership for the country.

“We have a lot of respect and admiration for him because of his style of politics, his statesmanship, and his deep knowledge of the economy. We believe in his vision of uniting the country and promoting good governance,” he said.

Mohammed noted that their discussion centered on political strategy, including challenges in Rivers State and the broader need for a strong opposition.

He further stated, “This is not the first time we have met. I previously met him in Abuja. Today’s discussion is just a continuation of our engagements. The opposition must unite to give Nigerians a viable alternative.”

Naija News understands that the meeting follows former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s recent declaration that he would mobilize opposition figures against Tinubu in 2027.

“I will focus on engaging with and persuading other opposition leaders and parties to join forces under a unified democratic platform to challenge the APC in all elections,” El-Rufai had stated.

Obi: Nigeria Needs Urgent Intervention

Speaking earlier, Obi said his visit to Bauchi was part of consultations with key political figures to address national challenges.

“Our country is in dire need of leadership. The North, in particular, is critical to getting it right. We need to address poverty, education, and security. Until we tackle poverty, we cannot solve criminality,” Obi said.

He criticized the current political landscape, saying, “Instead of focusing on hunger, education, and healthcare, politicians are busy debating budget padding and scandals. We need to refocus our priorities.”

Meanwhile, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) confirmed that discussions for an alliance were ongoing ahead of 2027.

CUPP National Secretary, Peter Ahmeh, told Punch that a strong southern candidate was needed to defeat Tinubu.

He stated, “Yes, consultations and conversations about a coalition of opposition political parties to defeat Tinubu in 2027 are ongoing.

“The opposition parties need to come together, and they must also take into consideration that there is a quiet agreement between the South and the North that power shall continue to rotate.

“I am very sure 100 per cent that if a northern candidate appears in this coalition, Tinubu will win the election before noon. So, the South should be allowed to spend eight years and they should also consider other candidates from other parts.

“We have to look at candidates with records. We must also make sure that the parties come together for the benefit of the masses, especially the suffering masses of this country.”

The CUPP secretary, who identified Obi as the only southern candidate capable of defeating Tinubu, urged the northerners involved in the coalition discussions to select credible running mates from their region.

He continued, “It was a personal decision for El-Rufa’i to join the SDP, which is within his right as a free citizen of this country. But that is not where the decision of the opposition coalition lies.

“Maybe he’s trying to bring the SDP to the table as part of the opposition coalition.

“But the issue with the 2027 election is that the opposition must take it very seriously because I know that, yes, the APC itself has been disarrayed, but it’s not something we should take for granted.

“The APC is the one that currently controls the apparatus of the state. So, the stronger the opposition, the better for the opposition to achieve this objective, the better for all in the end.

“If we have a coalition that brings in more northern leaders, it can bring in more interested people who can galvanise voters, encourage voters, and have their own voter base and support base.

“If the intent and purpose of those who are discussing the coalition today is to defeat Tinubu, they have only one choice: a southern candidate, that is Obi. So, the North should come up with a running mate.”

PDP Reacts To Call For Coalition

The PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, said the opposition political parties must set aside their egos and form a coalition against the APC.

The party chieftain expressed concerns that selecting a presidential candidate might be a risky move for the coalition and urged other parties to adopt the PDP as the platform for the coalition.

He said, “There are two sides to every issue. On both sides of the screen, you have a coalition, which in itself seems like a good thing because it brings most of the key actors together on the same page.

“But the danger lies in that level of cooperation and agreement—who will settle for which role, and who will agree to step down for the sake of the desperate politicians?

“I am not against the PDP bridging the coalition, but I am against people who should only be contesting for governorship or Senate positions in their states, in the name of the coalition, yet want to run for President.

“If we can truly understand what fits us, how to address that, and align our actions accordingly, there wouldn’t be too much of a quarrel.”

He urged those leading the coalition to be honest, stressing that the PDP was open to discussions and willing to accommodate all coalition interests.

LP Speaks On Peter Obi Meeting With Politicians Ahead Of 2027 Election

The LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said the party’s National Working Committee was, however, not involved in any coalition discussions with individuals or other parties.

He described the LP as a powerful party and expressed doubts that coalition talks would be pursued by the party leadership, noting that Obi’s actions were driven by his interests.

He stated, “Our presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, can, in his capacity, mingle and discuss with like-minded individuals because it’s all about politics, and every politician is looking ahead to the next election.

“As you can see, many people are meeting each other and talking on an individual basis.

“However, on a party level, I have not seen any party, as of today, that has come forward to discuss coalition or anything merger with LP.

“Nigerian political parties are not run by individuals; they are run by a collective group of elected NWC and National Executive Committee members who sit down to decide the affairs and the next steps the party must take.

“As I speak to you now, the Labour Party has not brought up such matters in the National Working Committee. Therefore, it has not been discussed, and I doubt it will be.”