2027: Jandor’s Spokesman Confirms Ex-Governorship Candidate’s Meeting With Tinubu, Reveals Next Plan

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

The meeting, which was not publicly announced, reportedly took place between 2 pm and 4 pm.

According to BusinessDay, while details of Jandor’s discussion with Tinubu remain unclear, sources within Aso Rock suggest that the meeting was a fence-mending move that could pave the way for his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or an alliance ahead of the 2027 general election.

Jandor’s spokesman, Gbenga Ogunleye, confirmed the meeting to BusinessDay but stated that no final decision has been made regarding his next political party.

Ogunleye explained that Jandor’s engagement with Tinubu was part of his broader consultations with political leaders following his resignation from the PDP.

He said, “Yes, Jandor met with Tinubu. It was a private meeting. We will announce to the media his next move at the appropriate time. Remember, he said so on the day of his resignation from PDP. But nothing is decided yet. He will be in Lagos this weekend to meet with his group and other leaders.”

Naija News learnt that before his sit-down with Tinubu, Jandor had also visited former Heads of State, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Minna, Niger State.

Additionally, he met with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and senior officials of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), further fueling speculation about his political future.

In his resignation letter from the PDP, Jandor voiced his frustration with the party’s leadership, saying, “I am here before you today without a heavy heart and with a clear conscience. We have dedicated ourselves to the ideals of democracy—both good governance and the pursuit of a better Lagos. However, it has become evident that the leadership of the PDP, both at the national and state levels, has failed to uphold its principles.”

He also hinted at aligning with another political platform, stating, “We will consult widely with everybody and then take the decision to collapse our structure to another platform. The major thing now is that we have left the PDP.”