2024-2025 Europa League Top Scorers After Round Of 16

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen is still among the top scorers in the 2024-2025 UEFA Europa League (UEL) following the thrilling conclusion of the Round of 16 second-leg fixtures that took place on Thursday night.

Note that Osimhen and his team, Galatasaray, were knocked out of the Europa League in the playoffs round, but he is still among the second set of players in the tournament’s top scorers’ chart.

Currently, Olympiacos striker Ayoub El Kaabi and Bodø/Glimt forward Kasper Høgh are at the pinnacle of the scoring charts in the 2024-2025 UEFA Europa League season, each having netted an impressive seven goals as they head into the quarterfinal stage.

Below is the breakdown of the top scorers in the Europa League thus far:

1. Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt) – 7 goals

2. Václav Černý (Rangers), Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahçe), Malick Fofana (Lyon), Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray), Samu (Porto), and Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros) – 6 goals

3. Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax), Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club), and Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray) – 5 goals

The excitement continues, as the Europa League quarter-final matches are set to kick off in April.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has praised Patrick Dorgu for his sportsmanship on the field during their recent Europa League match.

In a significant moment, Dorgu made the commendable decision to inform the referee against awarding his team a potential penalty.

United secured their quarter-final berth in the Europa League with a dominant 4-1 victory on the night, leading to a comprehensive 5-2 win on aggregate over their opponents.

Bruno Fernandes was instrumental in the match, delivering a brilliant performance that included a hat-trick, with two of those goals coming from the penalty spot. The match featured a total of four penalties awarded by French referee Benoit Bastien — three in favour of United and one for the visiting team.

During the second half, it appeared that United was poised to receive a third penalty, but Dorgu’s intervention led to the decision being overruled.

Amorim expressed his pride in Dorgu’s actions, stating, “It is the right thing to do, so I am quite proud of him.” However, he added with a note of reflection, “But I cannot say if it is 0-0 or we are losing, I would have the same response.”