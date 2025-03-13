‘You Can Not Call Out Fubara Without Calling Out Wike’ – Osinbajo’s Ex-Aide Challenges Tinubu

As the political crisis in Rivers State deepens, former spokesman to ex-Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene, not just by cautioning Governor Siminalayi Fubara but also by calling the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to order.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, Akande described the unfolding political drama as a “needless distraction” that offers little benefit to the people of Rivers State.

Akande said, “Well, it wouldn’t be difficult to conclude that things seem to be heading in the direction of impeachment.

“When you look at all the unnecessary drama we have been witnessing, you know that there is something they are trying to get to. Both sides are playing almost equal roles in this, and it is quite disappointing.”

He criticized both the state assembly and the governor for escalating tensions. “The state assembly gave the governor 48 hours and made a public spectacle of it—that was in bad taste. The governor, knowing full well what would happen, drove to the assembly in what was clearly a staged event. He had a microphone ready and was fully prepared to make a statement. It’s all games,” he said.

‘Wike Is The Biggest Game Player’

Akande did not spare Wike in his analysis, labeling him as the “biggest game player” in the unfolding crisis. “The minister of the FCT is the greatest game player in all of this. It is just sad. Some people fought for democracy in this country, and to see this kind of melodrama from those in power is irresponsible,” he stated.

Comparing the crisis in Rivers to the leadership struggle in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Akande pointed out the difference in how both situations were handled.

“The president personally intervened in the Lagos crisis. No cameras were allowed at the meeting, but the problem was resolved. They came out smiling, and an unnamed source told journalists that everything had been settled,” he said. “That is the kind of leadership needed in Rivers. Let Wike, just like the president, step in and lead efforts to bring everyone together and find a consensus for the progress of Rivers State.”

Akande stressed that the ongoing crisis is detrimental to the people of Rivers State, who are not benefiting from the political tension.

“The Supreme Court has ruled that those lawmakers are recognized. The governor should go and work with them. The assembly should understand that he is the governor. They need to reduce the tension because the people of Rivers State do not benefit from this crisis,” he said.

He also faulted the threats of impeachment against Fubara, stating, “Publicly threatening the governor is not decent. He is still the elected governor. At the same time, Fubara should stop the theatrics. His visit to the assembly was obviously staged. They already had a microphone set up for him. We are not children—we understand these political games. It is irresponsible for all parties involved to waste the time and resources of Rivers State this way.”

When asked about his view on the President cautioning Fubara and not his minister, Akande said, “We also need to tell the president that he is perceived to be partial, because calling out only Fubara, you know, without calling Wike is partial, mister president.

“I mean, mister you have to call out mister Wike. You know, you are the president, you are the number one citizen in this country. And we all regard you and we respect you. But you cannot call out Fubara without calling out Wike. You know, both of them have to be equally irresponsible.

“As a matter of fact, because Wike is the Godfather, you have to call out Wike even much more. Because Wike has the capacity to talk to those legislators And if Wike and Fubara get together, the event that will be solved. So mister president, please don’t just call Fubara, that’s not fair. Call Wike also to order. I mean look at the press conference. I mean, Wike was almost getting up. He was even going to do some bad to you.

“I was afraid maybe he was going to start, you know, getting up from his seat. He’s so very, very inappropriate. And he said some very ridiculous things about the judiciary. He was talking about bribery on national television that people were paying judges. Mister president, you cannot ignore all of this nonsense. Fubara should be called out. You have done that, but you need to call Wike also to order.”