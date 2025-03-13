Wike Has Sponsored So Many Coups Against Fubara In Rivers State – CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has accused the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, of sponsoring political attacks against Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

Naija News reports CUPP made the allegation in a statement on Wednesday by its national spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, in reaction to the political crisis which has rocked Rivers State.

The coalition said Wike has become frustrated as a result of the failed attempts to unseat Fubara.

It also called on Nigerians and the international community to prevail on Wike to give peace a chance in Rivers State, as the current crisis is capable of disrupting the democratic journey in Nigeria and reversing the gains of almost thirty years of unbroken democratic process.

“It is unfortunate that those fomenting violent crisis in Rivers State do not realize how dangerous it is to the current democratic dispensation because if the crisis comes to a head, it has the potential to disrupt the current Republic and reverse the country’s democratic gains of almost three decades.

“There have been series of coup attempts against the current Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Governor Similayi Fubara as being instigated by the FCT minister and the state’s immediate past Governor and his political camp. This has led to extreme frustration due to the failed coup attempts by the camp loyal to the FCT Minister.

“The desperation to impeach Governor Fubara has failed so far and will continue to fail because it is not only antidemocratic, but also against the wishes of the overwhelming majority of the good people of Rivers State who have remained unequivocal in their support for Governor Similayi Fubara from day one of his administration. The Rivers people across the state, irrespective of ethnoreligious and political affiliations have remained solidly behind Governor Fubara in collective solidarity to defend the mandate they freely gave to him as the state’s executive Governor in 2023,” CUPP said.

Why Wike Is Desperate

Speaking further, Adebayo insisted that the FCT Minister is not interested in the implementation of the Supreme Court judgement on local governments in the state because he doesn’t want Governor Fubara to have access to the funds.

He maintained that such action is dangerous to the democratic stability of Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole.

CUPP accused Wike of fighting tooth and nail to prevent the budget presentation by Fubara so they can cripple the state financially and prevent critical development.

“The Wike camp also doesn’t want the implementation of the Supreme Court judgement on the state’s local government as they are plotting against the local government areas’ election budget presentation. Their tactic is to block the presentation of the appropriation Bill so that the state Governor will not have access to resources to conduct election in the Local Government Areas of the state.

“We wish to alert Nigerians and the international community to the fact that those orchestrating the Rivers State crisis on the prompting of the FCT minister and other antidemocratic elements constitute a significant danger to the current democratic dispensation by their disruptive extra-constitutional activities aimed at throwing the state into the darkness of unmitigated crisis that may spread across the country and consume our democracy.

“We call on the international community and all well-meaning Nigerians to caution these enemies of democracy and let Rivers State be at peace. They are seriously frustrated that all their shenanigans to impeach the Governor have failed woefully so far and will continue to fail. Therefore, they want to cripple the state financially by not passing the appropriation Bill into law and allow the state government access to funds critical to the development of the state and conduct election into the LGAs.

“Their actions are very injurious to the interests of Rivers State and its people. In general terms, their antidemocratic shenanigans are injurious to the democratic stability of Nigeria. Wike and his cabal of political jobbers must let Rivers State breathe as they have already pushed the Rivers people to their utmost limit,” the press release concluded.