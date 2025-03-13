We Were At The Beck And Call Of Wike – Rivers Ex-Lawmaker Slams Assembly Over ‘Hypocritical’ Move Against Fubara

A former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Matthew Dike, has berated the lawmakers for stopping Governor Siminalayi Fubara from presenting the state budget.

Describing the move as hypocritical, Dike argued that such a situation would never have happened if Fubara acted like his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Dike, who is the immediate past chairman of Tai Local Government Area, spoke during the commissioning of the Zonal Hospital in Bori, Khanaocal Government Area on Wednesday

He asserted that lawmakers were subservient during Wike’s tenure. Dike claimed that during his time in the House, when Martin Amaewhule was the Leader of the House, Wike would summon legislators at midnight or even an hour before an event, and they would comply without hesitation.

He said, “I served in the House of Assembly for eight years, and I know the norms and the laws. So, it’s very unfortunate that they have decided to denigrate and embarrass the office of the executive Governor of Rivers State. That has never been. Even we were at the beck and call of the former governor of Rivers State. Even at night, he calls us or an hour to any function.”

Dike criticized the Assembly, now led by Amaewhule as Speaker, for making excuses about a 24-hour notice being too short or deliberately avoiding official notifications just to claim they were not informed.

He lamented that such actions paint Rivers State as indifferent to the welfare of its citizens.

According to him, the lawmakers’ decision to issue ultimatums while refusing to receive a budget they seemingly needed, exposes their lack of credibility rather than embarrassing the governor, as they may have intended.

Dike further argued that their behavior demonstrates a lack of understanding of the law and an absence of independent thinking.