‘We Have Just Started Discussions’ – Peter Obi, Gov Bala Mohammed Give Details Of Meeting

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has stated that his meeting with Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, was part of a broader discussion on addressing the country’s challenges.

Naija News reports that the meeting between the duo was held at the Ramat House in Bauchi State.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Peter Obi said his discussion with Governor Bala was focused on Nigerians.

He said, “We have just started discussions. You can’t consummate a marriage in one day. But the most important thing is that our thoughts are centered on issues that affect the ordinary Nigerian.

“We want a Nigeria where a child of nobody can become somebody. We will eliminate the elite conspiracy that uses tribalism and religion to divide the people. We have voted for tribe and religion before; now, we must vote for competence and capacity.”

On his part, Bala Mohammed affirmed that their collaboration transcends party lines, religious affiliations, and geopolitical interests for the betterment of Nigeria, unlike the current government that thrives on division.

He stated, “Our collaboration is beyond party, religion, and personal interests. The government in power thrives on division, but we will use knowledge, strategy, and unity to build a better Nigeria.”

Peter Obi’s visit signals a growing political alliance among opposition figures, focusing on economic recovery, national unity, and leadership accountability ahead of the 2027 elections.