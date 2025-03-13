‘We Do Not Have Any Option But To Abide By Supreme Court Judgement’ – Fubara Begs Lawmakers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has appealed to members of the State House of Assembly to embrace peace to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Naija News reports that Fubara made this known on Thursday during the commissioning of some projects in the Okrika Local Government Area of the state.

Fubara urged the lawmakers to consider the interest of the people in the state, stressing that they owe them peace and development.

The governor said he needed peace to govern the state well and called on all dissatisfied political actors to put all that had happened behind them and commit to the full implementation of the February 28, 2025, verdict of the Supreme Court.

He said, “It is important at this stage that we all embrace peace. The Supreme Court has made its judgment, we don’t have any option but to abide by it, and by the special grace of God, we have started the process.

“We are appealing to other parties: consider the interest of Rivers State. The only thing that we owe this state is peace and development.

“I am open any day, any time for total peace in our state because if I have to govern well, there is the need for peace.”