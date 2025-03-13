We Are The Oldest Party In Nigeria, We Have No Reason To Blame Outsiders – Gov Diri Tells PDP Stakeholders

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can only compete with others after it has addressed its internal issues and challenges.

Speaking on Thursday after the inauguration of the South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja, Diri stressed that the party’s challenges and their resolutions remain internal matters.

He declared that no individual is greater than the party, adding that it is necessary for the party to look inward and resolve its crisis.

“The PDP must sit back and address its internal issues and challenges. Only then can we stand up and compete with others. We are the oldest political party in Nigeria, so we have no reason to blame outsiders,” he said.

Speaking further he said, “We have to look inward. If you listen to the BOT chairman, we must first fix our own problems. It is easy to point fingers, but what is happening within us?

“For me, I want the PDP to be competitive. We must resolve our challenges because, once we do that, there can be no one person bigger than the party.”

Diri described the inauguration of the South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee as a step forward but admitted that the party was still in the process of rebuilding.

“I wouldn’t say the party has been fully restored, but in our zone, the South-South, you will agree with me that it is the only zone where we have four PDP governors. We have all resolved to stand together.

“The Deputy Governor of Delta is here. I have just received messages from the governors of Akwa Ibom and Rivers. So, it’s clear that we are united. If we are united, what we will do is show leadership and work with the zonal committee so that our zone will be safe again for the PDP,” he added.