“We Are Capable” – Mikel Arteta Says As Arsenal Are Set To Clash With Real Madrid In UCL

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confidently encouraged his squad to focus on the upcoming challenge against Real Madrid as they aim to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Gunners advanced past PSV Eindhoven with an impressive 9-3 aggregate score, securing their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the second consecutive season.

Arteta expressed optimism about their potential, stating, “It’s very difficult, but we are capable of achieving it.”

Last season, Arsenal faced elimination at the hands of Bayern Munich, and next month they will meet Real Madrid, the reigning champions with a remarkable 15 titles.

Arteta emphasized the significance of their current achievement and the desire to take the next step. “Reaching the Champions League quarter-finals for two consecutive seasons is no small feat. We recognize the challenge ahead and are committed to winning, as it is essential for our club’s ambitions. We want to be among the best and consistently compete at that level.”

He further noted, “To achieve this status, we must maintain our presence in the competition, and while it’s challenging, we’ve shown that we can continue improving.”

Meanwhile, in response to a controversial incident involving a penalty taken by Julian Alvarez during the Champions League round of 16 match against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes UEFA should have a clear understanding of such critical decisions.

Alvarez’s penalty was eventually ruled out by VAR, allowing Real Madrid to secure a 4-2 victory in the shootout. Courtois, who observed the situation firsthand, noted that he couldn’t provide a detailed account but relied on UEFA’s judgment.

He said, “UEFA is in a position to make informed decisions. It’s exhausting to see constant complaints about refereeing decisions.”

Ultimately, Real Madrid’s victory sets the stage for an exciting quarter-final clash against Arsenal in April, promising to be a thrilling matchup for both teams.