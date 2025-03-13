Video: Several Feared Dead In Abuja-Makurdi Highway Bus Crash

A fatal accident involving a commercial bus operated by Flight Transport Company has resulted in multiple casualties along the Abuja-Makurdi Highway.

Naija News gathered that the tragic crash, which occurred on Thursday, left several passengers dead, while others sustained serious injuries.

In a distressing video obtained by SaharaReporters, at least seven lifeless bodies were seen scattered across the road as distraught bystanders expressed shock and sorrow.

Among the victims were both men and women, many of whom lay motionless on the ground.

A witness in the footage lamented the driver’s reckless speed before the accident, saying: “When this driver overtook us, I was complaining about his speed. This Flight Bus, I was complaining. Just look at it. I was complaining about the speed of this very driver.”

The incident has reignited concerns over the reckless driving habits of Flight Transport Company drivers, with many road users taking to social media to voice their outrage.

A Facebook user, Oba Ogede, reacted to the crash, writing: “Flight Bus again. Please check on your loved ones traveling Abuja/Makurdi. Why always Flight? Accident Flight. Arrogant drivers Flight Bus. Why always them?”

See video below:

This tragic accident follows another devastating crash involving a Flight Transport Company bus less than a month ago, in which at least 30 passengers lost their lives along the Ore-Lagos Expressway in Ondo State.

That incident, confirmed by the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Samuel Ibitoye, occurred in Onipetesi, Odigbo Local Government Area.

It involved two commercial buses that collided and erupted in flames, burning 28 passengers beyond recognition on the spot. Two additional victims succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital, bringing the total fatalities to 30.

According to the FRSC’s preliminary investigation, reckless driving was identified as a major cause of the crash.

The report stated: “The two buses were speeding against the dictates of road traffic rules and regulations, while the GUO Transport Company bus coming from Lagos drove against the traffic to cause the terrible crash.”

The remains of the Ore-Lagos Expressway accident victims were taken to the General Hospital in Ore, while the two survivors were receiving treatment at Olaoluwa Medical Clinic in Odigbo.