Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 13th March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 13th March, 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday met with Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and other lawmakers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the end of the closed-door meeting, Obasa declined to speak with journalists who had gathered to obtain details of the discussions.

According to Vanguard, Obasa arrived at the Villa separately around 2:50 p.m. and was led to the President’s office, while his colleagues, who arrived earlier in two coaster buses, were taken through a different route for the meeting.

Although the agenda was not officially disclosed, sources indicated that the discussions centered on the recent leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

As the lawmakers exited Tinubu’s office at around 4:30 p.m., they were heard chanting “On your mandate, we shall stand,” a political slogan affirming their loyalty to the President.

Obasa, who left the meeting alongside House of Representatives member Rt. Hon. James Faleke, resisted journalists’ attempts to get his comments. When asked about the outcome, Faleke simply stated, “It went well.”

Tensions in Rivers State escalated on Wednesday as Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of his executive council were barred from entering the Assembly Quarters where the House of Assembly is located.

Naija News gathered that the governor, who arrived at the quarters along Aba Road in the morning, was reportedly there to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill in compliance with a recent Supreme Court ruling. However, he was met with a locked gate, preventing his access.

Fubara, dressed in a white outfit and red cap, was visibly surprised by the situation. Speaking at the scene, he expressed frustration over the inaccessibility of the Assembly complex, stating that he had made several attempts to contact Speaker Martins Amaewhule and other lawmakers, but received no response.

He explained that he had officially written to the Speaker, requesting an invitation to present the budget but received no response.

Accompanying the governor were Chief of Staff Edison Ehie and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Bwala said the presidency and the APC were having success in emptying the Labour Party.

In an interview with TVC on Wednesday, the presidential spokesman said the former Labour Party presidential candidate would not run for presidency under the party.

Asked why he was sure of Obi’s defection to the ruling party, Bwala explained that the defection of Valentine Ozigbo to the APC signalled the former Anambra governor’s next move.

He added that the defection of opposition political leaders to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) would not work.

According to him, the question of who becomes the presidential candidate and who gets what would affect any coalition movement.

A member of the House of Representatives, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has alleged that the pro-Nyesom Wike group led by Samuel Anyanwu, is planning to permanently stop the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from holding a national convention.

He further alleged that the plan of the group is to stop the PDP from fielding candidates for governorship and presidential positions in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports the lawmaker who represents the Ideato federal constituency of Imo State made the allegation during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

He submitted that the plan of the pro-Wike group is to obtain a court judgment to that effect.

He said the group has the audacity to make such plans because institutions in the country are weak.

The lawmaker disclosed that the majority of members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) are not in support of returning Samuel Nwayanwu as the party’s National Secretary.

He added that if Anyanwu is victorious in court, the NWC members would remove him again.

The immediate past governor of Rivers State and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that nothing will happen if the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly impeaches Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking at a media parley in Abuja on Wednesday, Wike stated that the lawmakers have the constitutional right to remove Fubara if they find him guilty of impeachable offences, including allegations of withholding their salaries for months.

He dismissed concerns that Fubara’s removal could spark chaos in the state, saying, “I have heard people say: ‘Oh, if they impeach him, there will be a breakdown of law and order.’ Rubbish! Nothing will happen.”

Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Aishatu Baju has confirmed that police regulations mandating the dismissal of unmarried female officers who become pregnant while in service have been officially removed.

Baju, Nigeria’s highest-ranking female police officer, disclosed this while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday.

She emphasized that laws discriminating against women in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have been removed to promote gender inclusivity.

When asked about the 2021 case of Omolola Olajide, an unmarried police corporal dismissed in Ekiti State for being pregnant, Baju clarified that such dismissals no longer occur.

When asked specifically whether unmarried female officers can now remain in service if they become pregnant, the AIG responded, “Yes.”

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has said that for peace to return in the state, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, must do the right thing.

He stated that for peace to reign, Fubara must represent the 2025 budget to the State Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule, and also resubmit the names of his commissioners for clearance.

Wike insisted that there is no way Fubara will have peace without doing the right thing.

The Minister stated this while addressing newsmen during a live media chat in Abuja.

He narrated how he picked Governor Siminalayi Fubara for the position despite some politicians of Ijaw extraction kicking against the decision.

He also said that Ijaws are minority in Rivers State and the Niger Delta, and stand no chance of becoming governors in any other state in the region apart from Bayelsa.

Operatives of the FCT Police Command have eliminated a notorious bandit, Salisu Mohammed, also known as Dogo Saleh, following an intense counter-kidnapping operation aimed at dismantling a criminal syndicate responsible for violent crimes.

According to the Police, “The killing of the notorious kidnapper, whose gang primarily operates along the Kaduna–Lokoja–Enugu highway and within the FCT, marks a significant breakthrough in the fight against criminal elements terrorizing the region.”

The operation, conducted on March 3, 2025, was based on credible intelligence about the movement of bandits into the FCT. Officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit successfully intercepted and arrested Salisu Mohammed at Gidan Abe Forest while he was en route to Bwari Area Council, FCT.

Mohammed, a 21-year-old Fulani man from Baban Saural village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was identified as a hitman for bandit leaders operating in Rijana Forest, Kaduna. He was implicated in numerous kidnappings and ransom extortions along major highways.

Police also revealed that Mohammed’s gang was deeply involved in kidnapping motorists along the Lokoja–Enugu highway and was led by a notorious bandit known as Kanaboro, alongside accomplices Saleh and Abubakar. The gang had previously abducted a tribal youth leader and others, collecting ransom before their release.

Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick, has failed to secure re-election into the FIFA Council after falling short in the voting process at the 14th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly held on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt.

Naija News reports that Pinnick garnered 28 votes, missing out on one of the six available membership positions for Africa.

He fell just one vote short of Mauritania’s Ahmed Yahya and Djibouti’s Souleiman Waberi, who secured the final two slots.

The newly elected members are Faouzi Lekjaa (Morocco), Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania), Kanizat Ibrahim (Comoros), Souleiman Waberi (Djibouti), Hamidou Djibrilla (Niger), and Hani Abo Rida (Egypt).

Nollywood actress, Lola Fanimokun has debunked allegations of an illicit affair with content creator, Oluwadolarz.

Naija News earlier reported that Oluwadolarz’s fiancee, Ifeluv, claimed that she caught Fanimokun hiding in her lover’s bathroom.

Ifeluv also made shocking claims that the actress had undergone multiple abortions for Oluwadolarz.

Reacting to the allegation in a statement released on Wednesday, Fanimokun advised Ifeluv to focus on resolving her own relationship issues rather than dragging her into the drama.

Lola emphasized that she will not engage in a public spat and urged Ifeluv to leave her alone.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.