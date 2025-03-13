‘Tinubu Has Done Exactly As He Promised’ – Peter Obi

The Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has sarcastically praised President Bola Tinubu while taking a swipe at him over his economic policies.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, during a visit to Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed on Thursday, criticized Tinubu for fulfilling his promise to continue where former President, Muhammadu Buhari, stopped.

Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State, faulted Tinubu’s government over the current economy, stating that Nigeria must now move beyond ethnic and religious politics to focus on competence and capacity.

Peter Obi compared Nigeria’s economic performance with that of Indonesia, citing how their government transformed its economy over the past decade.

He further emphasized the need to revive Nigeria’s industries, invest in education and healthcare, and steer the nation towards productive governance.

He said, “Tinubu promised to continue where Buhari stopped. If you look at it, Buhari left the dollar at about N400, today it is about N1,500. Rice was about N40,000, it is now over N100,000. Fuel was about N300, it is now over N1,000. I can go on and on—everything has doubled and tripled. So, he has done exactly as he promised.

“In Indonesia, a president was sworn in about the same time as another one in Nigeria. Ten years later, Indonesia moved their GDP from $800 billion to $1.3 trillion, and their per capita income from $3,000 to $5,000.

“Here in Nigeria, our GDP fell from $500 billion to $200 billion, and per capita income dropped from $3,500 to below $2,000—that is the difference.”