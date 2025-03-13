“Taking Care Of Your Woman Doesn’t Make You A Simp” – Uzor Arukwe Defends Movie Role

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has responded to criticism over his portrayal of Odogwu Obiora in Omoni Oboli’s latest film, ‘Love In Every Word’.

The character, a wealthy Igbo man who lavishly spoils his partner, Chioma (played by Bambam), has sparked debate among viewers.

While many, particularly female audiences, praised the role as an ideal representation of how men should treat their partners, some male viewers accused the film of promoting an exaggerated sense of financial responsibility in relationships.

An 𝕏 user, @Himp2million, voiced his disapproval, stating, “Anambra men are not simps. Your movie is liked only by ladies who have always had the illusion of an odogwu that’ll spend his last dime on them.”

Addressing the backlash, Arukwe asserted that providing for one’s partner is a sign of responsibility, not weakness.

He wrote, “Taking care of your woman and spending money on her doesn’t make you a simp. It only makes you a responsible man. How else do you show love to your partner if you can’t take care of their needs from the abundance of your wealth?”

Similarly, a Facebook user, Chidozie Odogwudozilla Nnachor, has expressed strong disapproval of how Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe portrayed Igbo men in ‘Love in Every Word’, where he starred alongside Big Brother Naija alum, Bambam.

According to Chidozie, Arukwe—who has previously spoken about being overlooked in the industry—is harming the image of Igbo men in a way that could take generations to undo. He argued that the actor’s performance reinforced a misleading and damaging stereotype.

Criticizing Arukwe’s speech in the film, Chidozie insisted that no Igbo man speaks in such a manner, describing his accent as “long, drooling, and cringy.”