Senate Defends Natasha’s Suspension As IPU Reviews Complaint

The complaint lodged by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan at the United Nations Inter-Parliamentary Conference in New York on Tuesday has continued to generate reactions.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Kogi Central senatorial district lawmaker had presented her case before the global institution, seeking its intervention over what she described as an injustice against her.

After listening to her complaint, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) assured Senator Natasha that it would take the necessary steps to address her concerns after hearing from the other side.

Senate Responds To Natasha’s Clams

In response, the Nigerian Senate, through its leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, sent a letter to the IPU, refuting Natasha’s claims.

The letter was read by the Chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Honorable Kafilat Ogbara, who attended the event in an official capacity, representing Nigeria.

The letter read in part, “Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for gross misconduct and unruly behavior, not as a result of allegations of sexual harassment or assault. The authority of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria firmly refutes the deliberate misinformation and false narrative being circulated by certain media organizations regarding the six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“Let it be unequivocally stated that Uduaghan was suspended solely for her persistent act of misconduct and disregard for the Senate Standing Orders.”

Ogbara Calls For Investigation

Despite the Senate’s response, Honorable Ogbara called for a thorough investigation into Natasha’s allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

She insisted that all procedures and necessary actions under Senate rules were observed before Natasha’s suspension.

Last week, the Senate suspended Natasha in a move that has continued to spark debate across the country.

The embattled senator had earlier submitted a petition accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment, but lawmakers dismissed it before proceeding with her suspension, even after she submitted another petition.

Senator Natasha has vowed to continue her fight against what she termed “injustice.” Meanwhile, Akpabio has denied the allegations, maintaining that he has never assaulted women.

Her dispute with the Senate President reportedly began on February 20, 2025, after her seat was changed during plenary, leading to a heated exchange that eventually escalated into the current crisis.