Quadri Aruna Exits 2025 WTT Champions Chongqing In China

Nigerian table tennis star, Quadri Aruna faced a tough exit from the WTT Champions Chongqing 2025, suffering a decisive 3-0 defeat against the world number two, Wang Chuqin of China, during their round of 32 encounter on Wednesday.

The match took place at the esteemed Infinity Arena in Huaxi, a venue known for hosting high-stakes competitions, and it was evident that Wang’s experience and skill set him apart.

Currently ranked 19th in the world, Aruna struggled to find his rhythm and was ultimately overwhelmed by Wang’s commanding presence on the table.

The Chinese athlete dominated the match with a series of impressive plays, clinching victory in straight games with scores of 11-6, 13-11, and 11-7.

Despite a valiant effort from Aruna, particularly in the second game where he pushed the score to a deuce, Wang’s clinical precision and strategic gameplay proved insurmountable.

Throughout the match, Aruna was limited to just 24 points in total, while his opponent showcased superior skill by amassing 35 points.

On his own serve, Aruna managed to secure only 14 points compared to 10 on Wang’s serve, highlighting the Chinese player’s dominance in both offence and defence.

At one point, Wang established a notable lead of five points and even strung together five consecutive points, emphasizing his commanding control of the game.

This encounter marked the inaugural meeting between Aruna and Wang in the World Table Tennis (WTT) series, where Aruna struggled to utilize his extensive experience and tactical versatility. The pressure of competing against a home favourite, backed by an enthusiastic crowd, further added to his difficulties.

Aruna’s defeat is part of a broader narrative regarding the struggles faced by African players at this year’s WTT Champions event.

His continental rival, Omar Assar of Egypt, ranked 17th globally, also faced an early exit, succumbing to Germany’s Dang Qiu, who holds the ninth position in the world, in another straight-game loss (3-0).

In the women’s singles category, Egypt’s Dina Meshref, holding the 33rd rank, experienced disappointment as well, falling 3-1 to South Korea’s Kim Nayeong, who is ranked 39th.

Entering the tournament, Aruna aimed to capitalize on his recent success, which included a runner-up finish at the 2025 ITTF Africa Cup held in Tunisia, where he was narrowly defeated by Assar. Unfortunately, his journey in Chongqing was abruptly halted by the exceptional Wang.

The WTT Champions Chongqing 2025, scheduled from March 11 to 16, features 32 of the world’s elite players in both men’s and women’s singles categories, all vying for a share of the substantial $800,000 prize purse under the tournament’s signature purple lighting.

As African interest in the tournament shifts, all eyes now turn to Egypt’s Hana Goda. The talented 17-year-old is set to face South Korea’s Shun Yubin on Thursday. Recently reclaiming her ITTF Africa Cup title with a remarkable 4-2 comeback victory against her compatriot Meshref, Hana is determined to reverse her streak of consecutive rounds of 32 exits in major events and make a significant impact at this high-calibre tournament.